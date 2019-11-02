Only in Singapore: Meet Chicken Rice Barbie and brown paper 'dabao' Barbie

The world's most famous plastic female is celebrating her 60th anniversary in Singapore with a showcase of 60 Barbie dolls dressed by 18 local creatives.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Barbie dressed as a plate of chicken rice, in Peranakan-inspired fashion or in takeaway brown paper "dabao" couture – oddly specific fantasies, but who’s judging? – here’s your chance.

A showcase featuring 60 Barbie dolls dressed by 18 Singapore designers and creatives will debut at the Street Superior Festival, a street culture convention held on Nov 2 and 3 at *SCAPE. The showcase will remain open until Nov 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onlewo’s Barbie doll outfits celebrate Singapore’s rich and varied culture with signature fabric prints and patterns. (Photo: STB)

Barbie’s Singapore stylists are from a range of design disciplines such as illustration, embroidery and fashion.

They include fashion designer Josiah Chua, who created gowns from fabric dyed with butterfly pea flowers, roselle flowers and turmeric; lifestyle brand Onlewo, which dressed Barbie in Peranakan prints; and doll collector Jian Yang, who fashioned a frock inspired by the brown paper used to package food for takeaways at hawker centres, complete with a red rubber band belt and a tiara (because princesses dabao too, you know).

This Barbie, celebrating local hawker centre food culture, is by Jian Yang, whose collection of 12,000 Barbie dolls is one of the largest in the world. (Photo: STB)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collaboration, the first between STB and Barbie, is part of Barbie’s 60th-anniversary celebrations.

In addition, STB has rolled out a video featuring young girls meeting with women who have pursued passions similar to theirs in Singapore.

Also part of the collaboration is a month-long social media contest running until Dec 15, in which Barbie will visit six tourist attractions around Singapore.

Participants will be invited to guess the location and share why they would like to visit it, standing to win Barbie hampers and Merli plushies. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Barbie.

The Street Superior Festival is at *SCAPE, #02-14.