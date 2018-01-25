Stefanie Sun pregnant with second child

SINGAPORE: Stefanie Sun is pregnant with her second child, the Singapore singer said on Thursday (Jan 25).

The 39-year-old Sun confirmed the news on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Playing on the Chinese idiom which means to be different from one's usual self, the singer cheekily alluded to being pregnant by saying she has become as fat as two people.



是的，我已胖若两人。🤪 A post shared by Stef Sng (@stefsunyanzi) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Universal Music Group, Sun's record label, and Make Music​​​​​​​, an entertainment production and management company which she founded, also confirmed the news in a joint statement.



"We would appreciate if fans and media alike can give (Sun) and her family the privacy they enjoy. At the same time, we thank everyone for your concern and well wishes as we count down to the arrival of the baby!"



Sun married her Indonesian-born Dutch husband Nadim Van Der Ros in May 2011 and the couple had their first child, a boy, in October 2012

