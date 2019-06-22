Stranger Things and EXO stars hang out in Korea wearing traditional hanbok

The K-pop band’s Kai and Suho made good on their promise to Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo. Also, Season 3’s final trailer is out – and there looks to be a new villain.

Looks like EXO kept its promise to take the Stranger Things boys around Seoul – and more.

The hit Netflix show’s Caleb McLaughlin recently posted a photo on Instagram of him and co-star Gaten Matarazzo with the K-pop band’s Kai and Suho enjoying the sights at Gyeongbokgung Palace, while everyone was dressed up in traditional Hanbok garb.

The unlikely quartet hung out for a day during the Stranger Things promo trip to the South Korean capital, with Kai and Suho also joining Matarazzo and McLaughlin during a fan event to celebrate the third season of the 1980s horror series.

It was the Stranger Things actors' first time in the country, and Matarazzo also posted on Instagram a photo of him and McLaughlin wearing Hanbok.

“Thank you Korea and all the friends we made out here while celebrating the release of season 3,” he wrote.

The four had to communicate via a translator, but it seemed like they all had a good time, judging from a V Live broadcast of their tour around the palace.

It's not the first time McLaughlin has hung out with K-pop stars. In April, he attended a concert by NCT127, where he met the band backstage.

Meanwhile, the final trailer for the new season, which comes out Jul 4, has also been released. At it seems like there’s another new baddie after the Demogorgon and the Mind-Flayer.



