Stranger Things is coming to Sentosa this Halloween

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos.



SINGAPORE: Stranger Things die-hards, you're in for a treat this Halloween. The trick that Universal Studios Singapore (USS) is pulling will transport you to the small town of Hawkins, Indiana – and, yes, the Upside Down, the nightmarish parallel universe that unleashed the Demogorgon.

The blockbuster sci-fi thriller will be brought to life at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, Sep 28 to Oct 31 at USS.

A scene from Stranger Things showing Will Byer in an Upside Down flashback. (Photo: Stranger Things/Netflix)

The goal is to represent the scenes and characters of Stranger Things as authentically as possible since USS – along with Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort – has collaborated with Netflix and the creators of the blockbuster series to bring to life iconic scenes from Season 1 (which is the better season, if you ask us).

Wander through the mazes and you will find yourself in the Hawkins National Laboratory, the US Department of Energy, the Byers home with the erratic flashing Christmas lights, and the Upside Down woods with the eerie floating spores. You will, however, have to bring your own Eggos, 80s perm and Winona Ryder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The iconic Christmas lights flashing scene in Stranger Things. (Photo: Stranger Things/Netflix)

This year marks the eighth edition of the Halloween Horror Nights. In addition to the Stranger Things maze, fans can also expect the return of last year’s Zombie Laser Tag as well as Asian-themed horrors and Western scare acts.

Limited-Time Special tickets from S$50 each are available now, and every ticket purchase comes with exclusive Stranger Things merchandise. There is also the Infinite Fear Package that includes admission, Express Plus pass, and Zombie Laser Tag.

More information on Halloween Horror Nights here.