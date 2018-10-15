Rare sneakers and street fashion at the rebranded Street Superior Festival

The annual Sole Superior convention ups its game with a two-day event featuring 70 individual streetwear vendors, 16 showcase brands, and a slew of street subculture events.

If you’re a sneakerhead or simply a fan of street subcultures, listen up: This year’s Street Superior Festival (SSF) is here.

The sixth edition of the annual Sole Superior sneaker and streetwear convention – now rebranded as SSF – will take place from Oct 27 to 28 at the Pasir Panjang “A” Power Station. It will feature up to 16 showcase brands, 70 individual streetwear vendors, a slew of various DJs, and parkour and graffiti artists, as well as food vendors.

The crowd at last year's Sole Superior Festival. (Photo: Street Superior Festival)

At the heart of the event is a marketplace, comprising private collectors, sneaker resellers, streetwear brands and others – the perfect place to grab some special collabs or hunt down grail and hype sneakers. There’s also a “trading pit” where one can sell, trade or barter their shoes.

For a glimpse at some super rare sneakers, the Hall Of Flame gallery will feature 200 pairs gathered from local and regional private collectors. These include some player exclusives and never-before-released samples including the Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Jaspers (worth S$8,000), Nike Anaconda AF1 (S$2,000), Nike HTM Flyknit Set, Adidas x Jeremy Scott JS Bear collection and Nike Kobe Bryant Prelude Set.

Next week's Street Superior Festival will be a sneakerheads' paradise, with some special and even rare pairs from streetwear brands and private collectors. (Photos: Street Superior Festival)

Other festival highlights at the 70,000 sq-ft industrial space include local shoe retailer Limited Edt’s pop-up store LE Convenience, where high-profile new launches will be offered, such as the Adidas Dragon Ball Z Prophere and Deerupt Runner, Adidas NMD Hu x Pharrell Williams X Billionaire Boys Club, Adidas Yeezy 700, and Adidas x Bathing Ape 3ST. Also showcased are some super-rare Nike SB sneakers such as Pigeons, Zoo Yorks and Supreme.

The Pony x Yong Bae Seok. (Photo: Pony)

Brands such as Pony, Timberland and Under Armour will also be present – they’ll be presenting their Pony x Yong Bae Seok capsule collection, 45th anniversary collection and the new Forge 96 sneaker, respectively.



Shoes, shoes and more shoes at last year's Sole Superior Festival. (Photo: Street Superior Festival)

SSF isn't just be about sneakers. Casio G-Shock will be launching a 35th anniversary edition as well as limited edition models of its watches; Vans has teamed up with Adelaide craft brewery Pirate Life to build a mini-ramp for skaters; Flabslab is launching its Mis-adventure Time cartoon art merch at a pop-up store; and a Halloween multimedia installation and pop-up called Eyayah Pop-Up will also be available for the family.

Under Armour's new lifestyle sneaker Forge 96. (Photo: Under Armour)

Street Superior Festival runs from Oct 27 to 28, noon till 10pm, at Pasir Panjang ‘A’ Power Station. For ticket details and more information, visit www.streetsuperior.com.