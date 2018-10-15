Rare sneakers and street fashion at the rebranded Street Superior Festival
The annual Sole Superior convention ups its game with a two-day event featuring 70 individual streetwear vendors, 16 showcase brands, and a slew of street subculture events.
If you’re a sneakerhead or simply a fan of street subcultures, listen up: This year’s Street Superior Festival (SSF) is here.
The sixth edition of the annual Sole Superior sneaker and streetwear convention – now rebranded as SSF – will take place from Oct 27 to 28 at the Pasir Panjang “A” Power Station. It will feature up to 16 showcase brands, 70 individual streetwear vendors, a slew of various DJs, and parkour and graffiti artists, as well as food vendors.
At the heart of the event is a marketplace, comprising private collectors, sneaker resellers, streetwear brands and others – the perfect place to grab some special collabs or hunt down grail and hype sneakers. There’s also a “trading pit” where one can sell, trade or barter their shoes.
For a glimpse at some super rare sneakers, the Hall Of Flame gallery will feature 200 pairs gathered from local and regional private collectors. These include some player exclusives and never-before-released samples including the Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Jaspers (worth S$8,000), Nike Anaconda AF1 (S$2,000), Nike HTM Flyknit Set, Adidas x Jeremy Scott JS Bear collection and Nike Kobe Bryant Prelude Set.
Other festival highlights at the 70,000 sq-ft industrial space include local shoe retailer Limited Edt’s pop-up store LE Convenience, where high-profile new launches will be offered, such as the Adidas Dragon Ball Z Prophere and Deerupt Runner, Adidas NMD Hu x Pharrell Williams X Billionaire Boys Club, Adidas Yeezy 700, and Adidas x Bathing Ape 3ST. Also showcased are some super-rare Nike SB sneakers such as Pigeons, Zoo Yorks and Supreme.
Brands such as Pony, Timberland and Under Armour will also be present – they’ll be presenting their Pony x Yong Bae Seok capsule collection, 45th anniversary collection and the new Forge 96 sneaker, respectively.
SSF isn't just be about sneakers. Casio G-Shock will be launching a 35th anniversary edition as well as limited edition models of its watches; Vans has teamed up with Adelaide craft brewery Pirate Life to build a mini-ramp for skaters; Flabslab is launching its Mis-adventure Time cartoon art merch at a pop-up store; and a Halloween multimedia installation and pop-up called Eyayah Pop-Up will also be available for the family.
Street Superior Festival runs from Oct 27 to 28, noon till 10pm, at Pasir Panjang ‘A’ Power Station. For ticket details and more information, visit www.streetsuperior.com.