Studio Ghibli theme park to open in Japan in 2022

Fans of the Japanese animation studio can visit five themed areas based on films such as Howl’s Moving Castle.

Fans of Studio Ghibli will be able to immerse themselves in the legendary Japanese animation studio’s worlds come 2022. The Studio Ghibli theme park is slated to open then at the Expo Aichi Commemorative Park, near Nagoya, Central Japan. Additional attractions will open a year later.

The project is a partnership between the studio, the Aichi Prefectural government and the Chunichi Shimbun newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was announced at a press conference in Tokyo attended by Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki, Aichi governor Hideaki Omura and Chunichi CEO Uichiro Oshima.

The theme park’s logo was also revealed during the event. It was created by the two living founders of Studio Ghibli: director Hayao Miyazaki and Suzuki. Miyazaki came up with the first word “Ghibli” while Suzuki created the second word, “Park”.

The park will feature five themed areas based on the studio’s popular films such as Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke, with Studio Ghibli taking care of the creative side of things.

During the press conference, Suzuki joked that Miyazaki, who came out of retirement to work on a new feature with the studio, is “really worried about the Ghibli park.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, also jokingly: “He can’t leave anything up to other people. He’s a meddlesome old man.”

It was also revealed that Miyazaki’s son, Goro Miyazaki, is “working hard” on the theme park.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio that’s best known for its animated features such as the award-winning Spirited Away. It was founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and the late Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki.