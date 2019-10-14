K-pop singer Sulli who spoke out on cyberbullying found dead at home

The body of Choi Jin-ri, who was a member of the group f(x), was discovered at her home in Seongnam, south of Seoul.

A former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was found dead on Monday (Oct 14), police said.

The body of Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli, was discovered at her home in Seongnam, south of the capital Seoul, police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Her manager visited her home after failing to reach her since their last call the night before," police said in a statement.

Sulli, 25, was grappling with severe depression, police said. They did not elaborate.

The artiste entered the Korean entertainment scene in 2005 at just 11 years old when she played Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the drama Ballad Of Seodong. She auditioned for SM Entertainment and became a trainee, sharing a dorm with Taeyeon and Tiffany of Girls’ Generation.

In 2009, the Busan-born singer debuted with the five-member f(x), which became one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea and helped fuel the global K-pop craze, with song such as Pinocchio (Danger), Electric Shock and Hot Summer. But in August 2015, she had officially withdrew from the band and launched a career as a solo singer and actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has also appeared in movies including The Pirates, Fashion King and Real, as well as TV dramas such as To The Beautiful You and Hotel Del Luna.

Sulli won the Best New Star award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012 for her role as Goo Jae-hee in To The Beautiful You.

Most recently, she appeared on a television programme in which K-pop stars discussed their experiences with malevolent online comments.