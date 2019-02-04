Super Bowl halftime show: SpongeBob triumphs, Adam Levine loses his shirt

The 15-minute set headlined by Maroon 5 also saw guest performances by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

It was a sweet victory for Biki Bottom. Yes, Maroon 5 took to the Super Bowl halftime stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday morning (Feb 4, Singapore time) to perform hits from their two-decade career. But a certain sponge who live in a pineapple under the sea stole some of the band’s thunder.

In response to some 1.2 million people who signed a Change.org petition to have Maroon 5 perform Sweet Victory in tribute to the late Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, Maroon 5 played a short musical from a 2001 episode of the Nickelodeon cartoon series.

Advertisement

The episode featured SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and gang performing the 1988 rock ballad by David Glen Eisley at the “Bubble Bowl”, an obvious reference to the Super Bowl.

The headline act Maroon 5, led by frontman Adam Levine, began with Harder To Breathe and This Love from their 2002 album Songs About Jane, before diving into their 2018 hit Girls Like You, though a gospel choir replaced featured rapper Cardi B.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. (Photo: AFP / Maddie Meyer)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band brought out rapper Travis Scott for a heavily censored version of his first No 1 hit, Sicko Mode. Rapper Big Boi arrived in a lavish fashion, exiting a black Cadillac convertible clad in fur coat, before launching into a short performance of I Like The Way You Move.

Levine then began stripping down for his band’s hits, returning to the stage with the cover classic She Will Be Loved. The 39-year-old singer rounded out the set with Sugar and Moves Like Jagger.

This year’s halftime show has been ensnared by controversy, with organisers rumoured to have been rejected by multiple acts like Rihanna and Cardi B.

The stars reportedly declined in a show of solidarity with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who charged that his inability to secure a player contract since becoming a free agent in March 2017 has been due to collusion among team owners and the NFL.