Super Junior’s Siwon apologises to angry Chinese fans for liking Hong Kong protest tweet

Some of the K-pop singer's 16m fans on Chinese social media platform Weibo have called for him to leave the band and a fan forum had also decided to close.

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon has drawn the ire of his Chinese fans. The K-pop singer waded into a highly sensitive matter when he liked a tweet concerning the demonstrations going on in Hong Kong on Nov 24.

The tweet from Korean news outlet Chosun had a link to an interview with Chow Pak-kwan, the 21-year-old protester who was shot and injured by a traffic policeman on Nov 11.

Choi’s Chinese fans expressed their unhappiness and disappointment as a screenshot of his Twitter page was shared on social media site Weibo, where he has 16 million followers. Some commenters have accused him of supporting Hong Kong independence and there have been calls for him to leave the band.

The fallout includes Super Junior fan group ELF stating that they would boycott Choi’s participation in the band's January concert in Macau, as well as his other activities on the mainland.

A fan forum dedicated to Choi with over 90,000 followers has also announced their decision to close.

The singer later clarified his stance and apologised to his fans on Weibo: “I saw what happened on Twitter caused some problems. As for my actions, I would like to express my wish that the violence and chaos can come to a peaceful end as soon as possible.”

He added: “Because this behaviour caused a lot of controversy and has made people disgusted and disappointed, I express my most sincere apologies to everyone.”

He has since “unliked” the post.