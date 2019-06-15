K-pop band Super Junior’s Choi Siwon spotted in Bali before Indonesia concert

The K-pop boyband member posted photos of him chilling out a week before joining the rest of the group for their show today as part of their world tour.

It seems like Super Junior members have a habit of some clandestine sightseeing and a bit of R&R on their own before or after a show in whatever country they’re performing.

Last month, Eunhyuk took a solo tour of Singapore after HallyuPopFest 2019 duties were over. This week, it was Choi Siwon’s turn in Indonesia.

Before the Korean boyband’s performance today (Jun 15) at the Indonesia Convention Center in Banten as part of their world tour, the K-pop star first made a detour to Bali, going by his social media posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Choi had tweeted photos of himself riding a motorbike and walking along a beach carrying a surfboard, reported Coconuts, which deduced he was hanging out in Pulau Dewata. The website also pointed out he was wearing what seemed to be a Balinese sarong and even spotted the words “Wayan & Ayu” on his board (while helpfully explaining that Wayan is Balinese for “eldest”).

Yesterday, he also posted a bunch of photos on Instagram of what appeared to be a very relaxing stay at Ayana Resort and Spa.

“Friendly staff. The best weather and food. I won’t forget the experiences I had here. Thank you for the amazing memories! I’ll be back soon,” he wrote.

And before all of these posts, there had already been circulating videos and photos about his arrival at Bali’s international airport last Sunday.

Hopefully he’s rested well enough to give a performance Indonesian fans won’t be Sorry, Sorry about.



