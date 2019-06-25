Which Super Junior singer talks the most on their group chat?

Super Junior member Yesung has revealed who among the band has the most to say on their group chat, according to Soompi. “It’s Leeteuk,” he said during a radio interview on Monday (Jun 24).

“Our group chat is basically just Leeteuk’s chatroom, really,” continued the 34-year-old singer, who recently made a solo comeback with a new song, Pink Magic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “It’s like he’s narrating. Truly. It feels like he’s narrating. He talks all by himself. It’s to the point where if we ask, ‘Who were you talking to?’ he’ll answer, ‘I was just talking to myself.'”

Yesung was chatting with the hosts on the “Yoon Jung Soo and Nam Chang Hee's Mr Radio” show.

When one of the hosts asked who replied the least when Leeteuk “talks a lot,” Yesung said: “Except for me, almost no one replies. I think I’m pretty much the only one who replies to his messages.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The K-pop star also revealed in the same interview that he’s quiet and shy by nature and has a hard time talking to new people. “I don’t have that many friends in the entertainment industry… But I know you two, so when I heard that you were the DJs, I decided to appear on the show.”