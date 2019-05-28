Super Junior planning to release comeback album later this year

The K-pop group was in Singapore as part of the HallyuPopFest 2019 when leader Leeteuk revealed the news.

K-pop mega group Super Junior will be releasing a comeback album in the second half of the year, according to band leader Leeteuk.

E! Online reported that Leeteuk revealed the exciting news when the band was chatting with the audience at the HallyuPopFest 2019, which was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium over the weekend (May 25 and 26).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans cheered when Leeteuk said that the band was working on a new album now that youngest member Kyuhyun has been discharged from mandatory military service.

He said: "As you know, Kyuhyun has recently returned from the army. So you might be seeing all of us together for a comeback this year."

The band hadn’t been able to come together as a complete group for several years as different members had to finish their military service. With Kyuhyun’s discharge on May 7, the band has now been pieced back together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During their concert on the second night of the K-pop festival, band members Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Shindong, Ryeowook, Yesung and Donghae, performed hits such as Sorry, Sorry and One More Chance. Kyuhyun, Heechul, Siwon and Sungmin did not make the trip.

Other acts such as MONSTA X, PENTAGON and WINNER also performed at HallyuPopFest 2019, which was billed as the biggest K-pop music festival in Southeast Asia.