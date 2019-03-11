K-pop stars Super Junior to headline HallyuPopFest in Singapore this May

About 15 acts are expected to perform at this year's festival.

SINGAPORE: One of K-pop's biggest names, Super Junior, will be the headlining act at the second edition of HallyuPopFest happening this year from May 25 to May 26.

Around 15 acts are expected in total, though only six have been announced so far including A.C.E, (G)I-DLE, NU'EST, Oh My Girl and Pentagon.

Last year's edition saw more than 20 artists such as Apink, BTOB and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Five-member K-pop group NU'EST has been named one of the acts at this year's HallyuPopFest. (Photo: Facebook/NU'EST)

Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 with 13 members, remains one of K-pop's best-selling acts after gaining international stardom with hit songs like Sorry, Sorry and Mr Simple.

Its most active members include leader Leeteuk, actor Choi Si-won, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Heechul, Ryeowook, Shindong and Yesung.



Ticketing details for HallyuPopFest 2019 have not been announced.