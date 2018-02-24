Surf's up! Australian Olympians chase waves at Pyeongchang Games

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Four Australian winter Olympians swapped their skis for surfboards on Saturday, chasing waves despite the frigid water temperature.

"It's no bikini weather here but the waves we had out there were pretty sweet," freestyle skier Danielle Scott told Reuters Television.

The athletes wore full-body wet suits in the four-degree-Celsius waters near the coastal town of Gangneung where some Olympic venues are located.

"It's a different kind of coldness but it's fun out there," said slalom skier Harry Laidlaw.

The surfing was organized by the Australian Olympic Committee for athletes who are no longer competing in the Games which end on Sunday.

