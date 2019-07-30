Japan’s No 1 conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening in Singapore in Aug

This will be the brand’s first outlet in Southeast Asia and the Tiong Bahru Plaza branch will offer over 100 varieties of sushi and other items.

Sushiro, Japan’s top-selling conveyor belt sushi chain, will be making its way to Singapore on Aug 19. The outlet at Tiong Bahru Plaza will be the first in Southeast Asia.

The Singapore branch will offer over 100 varieties of sushi and side menu selections with prices starting from a reasonable S$2.20. Ingredients will be imported directly from Japan with “exclusive and seasonal items” introduced to the menu periodically.

Ingredients will be imported from Japan. (Photo: Sushiro)

The brand was founded in 1984 and currently has more than 530 outlets in several countries, including Japan, Korea and Taiwan, selling 1.36 billion plates of sushi annually. It has been the highest-earning conveyor belt sushi chain in the industry for eight years.

Sushiro is the No 1 conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan. (Photo: Sushiro)

The group’s product development team comes up with over 600 new dishes every year, and only 70 get launched after rounds of stringent internal screening.



Sushiro opens on Aug 19 at 302 Tiong Bahru Road #02-118 Tiong Bahru Plaza.

During the soft opening from Aug 19 to 25, opening hours are 11.30am to 9pm with last orders at 8.30pm, after which opening hours are 11am to 10pm with last orders at 9.30pm.

