Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

REUTERS: Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th," publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio.

His biggest hits included "Wake Me Up," which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.

While the death came as a shock, Avicii has spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking.

The condition forced him to cancel shows in 2014 as he had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

Avicii - who for years was one of the world's most lucrative electronic musicians - in 2016 made number 12 on the list of top-paid DJs of Forbes magazine, which said he earned US$14.5 million in the previous year