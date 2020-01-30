K-pop artistes Taeyeon, NCT Dream postpone Singapore concerts due to 'coronavirus concerns'

The two acts were slated to perform on Feb 1 and 15, respectively. Organisers One Production cited "coronavirus proliferation concerns” as the reason for the postponement.

Concert organisers One Production released a statement on Thursday (Jan 30) announcing both shows have been pushed back indefinitely “due to coronavirus proliferation concerns”.



“We are deeply sorry to announce that Taeyeon Concert – The Unseen – in Singapore on Feb 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and the NCT Dream Tour The Dream Show in Singapore on Feb 15 at The Star Theatre have been postponed,” the statement said on One Production’s Facebook page.

It continued: “The safety of artists, patrons and staff is our top priority and we will continue to act on advice from the authorities on the coronavirus and take precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts.”

Organisers also ensure that fans will receive full refund through the original mode of payment.

For more information, visit www.apactix.com.

Earlier this week, another concert organiser, Live Nation, announced it was postponing Miriam Yeung’s Singapore show as well “due to the current freight and travel conditions in China.”