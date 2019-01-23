Taiwan's Shilin Night Market coming to Singapore in April

The pop-up market will be held at the Singapore Turf Club over two weekends.

Arguably Taiwan's largest and most famous night market, the celebrated Shilin Night Market will soon be popping up in Singapore this April.



Organised by Invade, the Shilin Ye Shi (Shilin Night Market) pop-up will occupy The Grounds @ Kranji (Singapore Turf Club) from Apr 19 to 21 and Apr 26 to 28. Booths will be open from 3pm to 11pm.



In a Facebook post, Invade teased the “most anticipated pop-up market of the year”.



It stated: “This April 2019, we are excited to introduce Shilin Night Market concept to Singapore for the very first time! Experience a taste of Taiwan with elements of local twist in the north of Singapore! With a wide variety of Taiwanese and Singaporean street delicacies, creative eats, pop up artisan stores, arcade games and even movie screenings, Shilin Night Market will be the most anticipated pop-up market of the year.”



While these may sound like bold claims for a first-timer, the event planning team is also responsible for Artbox Singapore and creative coworking space MOX.

Known for its street food and setting snack trends imitated by vendors all across Asia, the Shilin Night Market remains one of Taipei's most popular attractions.



On its Fleawhere listing, organisers have put at least 137 booths up for booking, with strict rules against the sale of secondhand products.

Booths at the night market are now available for booking by retailers and F&B operators. Prices for booth rental start at S$600 for one weekend.