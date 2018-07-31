Tanglin: The show you never knew people loved is coming to an end

CNA Lifestyle talks to fans of Singapore's longest-running TV drama as they come to terms with letting go – and how they were surprised they even got hooked in the first place.

SINGAPORE: Tanglin, Mediacorp Channel 5’s long-form English drama, will air its last episode on Sep 28 before going on an indefinite hiatus, ending the series on a high of 823 episodes.

It is, in fact, Singapore's longest-running local drama across all languages, officially earning that accolade at the 500th-episode mark.



Now, it might flabbergast many an armchair critic that it lasted as long as it did. What might come as a bigger surprise to them is how much the trials and tribulations of the Tongs, Bhaskars, Rahmans and Lims will actually be missed – by the young and not-so-young.



Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with the cast of Tanglin. (Photo: Mediacorp Channel 5)

Avid viewer Steven Low told CNA Lifestyle that his 11-year-old son is "so disappointed that the show is coming to an end".

"Apparently the kids discuss the show during recess. I think my 9-year-old daughter is an even bigger fan than I am," said Pearl De Souza.

Wilson Lee told CNA Lifestyle that he was surprised by his own unexpected level of Tanglin fandom. This was made clear when the 29-year-old spotted actor Tay Ping Hui – who plays Peter Tay – in a restaurant one evening.

"I wanted to go up to him and scold him for the way his character was behaving!" he said. "I had to stop and remind myself that 'Peter' is not the real TPH. So I went up and asked for a photo with him instead."



The cast of Tanglin meeting up at fellow cast mate Taufik Batisah's new chicken restaurant. (Photo Jae Liew/Instagram)

The Tanglin cast themselves are surprised at the affection that fans have for the show.

"It especially breaks my heart when very young kids and very old folks come up to ask me (in person) when we will come back," said Jae Liew, who plays Diana Tong on the show. "But we don't have any news about a continuation".



"We’re thrilled that Tanglin has resonated with audiences of all ages through its relevance to Singapore life, topicality and great storytelling," shared Tan Wei-Lyn, Head, English Drama Productions, Mediacorp Studios.

In an interview with CNA Lifestyle last year, Tan, who is also Tanglin’s managing executive producer, was candid about initial expectations for the show. "When we first went into it in 2015, we were going to do only 199 episodes," she said. "We never imagined that we'd make it this far and be doing more than triple and maybe even quadruple that figure."

Wee Soon Hui plays matriarch Tong Li Yan and Charlie Goh plays her son Eddie (Photo: Mediacorp Channel 5)

For 50-year-old operations manager and fan of the show Steven Low, it simply started with wanting to "support local productions", but he ended up tuning in every weekday evening because of the "interesting story lines and characters".

"It’s a show that is easily recognisable to the ordinary Singaporean," said 66-year-old Tan Peng Choon. "There is some good acting up on the screen. I also like fact that it showcases class divide and other important social issues."



The cast of Tanglin wrapping up their three-and-a-half-year run. (Photo: gracekalaiselvi/Instagram)

But, as life in TV Land goes, all good things must come to an end. Replacing Tanglin’s nightly slot will be the new Mediacorp drama Kin, another series based on Singaporean families.

"Even as a fan, I think Tanglin is starting to drag," said retiree Jeffrey Loh. But he does have a suggestion for the show's producers as the big finale approaches: Tanglin – The Movie.

"A full-length feature film might be nice," he said. "And not too long."

