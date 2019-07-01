Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift in feud with Justin Bieber and his manager

She accused Bieber and music executive Scooter Braun of bullying; the Sorry singer has apologised but says Swift crossed a line.

Taylor Swift is furious that her music back catalogue has been sold to someone whom she says has been bullying her.

Music executive Scooter Braun, who is Justin Bieber’s manager, has bought Big Machine Label Group, the record company that owns the music for Swift's past six albums. This means Braun will now own the music from her self-titled debut album in 2006 to 2017’s Reputation.

The ME! singer wrote a long Tumblr post detailing her unhappiness at the deal, revealing that she wasn’t given a chance to own her work and that Braun had subjected her to “incessant, manipulative bullying” over several years. She also said that this was a way for Braun to control "a woman who didn’t want to be associated with" him.

"Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years," Swift wrote.

The 26-year-old Swift also named Bieber in her post, claiming that he had participated in the bullying as well. She cited an incident in 2016 when the Sorry singer posted on Instagram an image of Swift FaceTiming Braun and Kanye West with the caption: "Taylor Swift what up."

According to Swift, this was in reference to the time "Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.”



Bieber has responded to Swift’s criticism by apologising for his previous post but also said that Swift had crossed a line by attacking his manager. He posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them from many years ago when he was still starting out in the business.

"Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologise for posting that hurtful Instagram post, at the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.”

He added that Braun had nothing to do with his caption and instead had told him not to joke about it. He said that it was unfair of her to take out her frustrations on social media. Bieber also offered to resolve their conflict through communication.

He said: “Banter back and forth online I don’t believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and I would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither Scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebut things like this but when you try and deface someone I love’s character that’s crossing a line."

Swift moved last year from Big Machine to Universal Music Group where she will release her upcoming new album, Lover.

"Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future," Swift continued in her Tumblr post. "And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make."

