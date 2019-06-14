Taylor Swift announces name of new album and single

Lover will drop on Aug 23 while You Need To Calm Down will be hitting the airwaves today.

Taylor Swift has revealed that her new album will be called Lover. The album formerly referred to as TS7 will be released on Aug 23 and will contain 18 tracks.

Swift also announced the name of her latest single, You Need To Calm Down, which drops on Thursday midnight in the US (12pm, Jun 14 Singapore), with the video premiering on Monday morning (Jun 17) on the TV show Good Morning America.

The Grammy-winning singer first teased the news on social media on Jun 13 where she said she would be filling in her followers on “stuff and things.” She followed that up with the album and single's official announcement on Instagram Live: “There's a lot that I've been excited about for so long, and I just wanted to wait for the right time to tell you things."

The first single off Lover was the playful ME!, a duet with Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie. It also featured a colourful and fantastical music video.

She explained the song during an April interview on Good Morning America. “ME! is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it. I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse."

Her previous album was 2017’s Reputation, which spawned the hit Look What You Made Me Do.

