Taylor Swift not happy when asked if she’s ready to settle down and have kids

The singer refused to answer the interview question, saying that men don’t get asked that.

Taylor Swift is standing up against what she considers sexist questions. In a recent interview with German outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Swift was asked if she was ready to take the next step with her boyfriend since she’s turning 30 this December.

The interviewer had also wanted to know if she considered 30 to be a “turning point.”

Swift immediately shut down the question, saying, “I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that now.”

She did, however, reflect on the upcoming milestone age and about what she’s learned in her 20s. “I hear others say that one in his 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s, and I can join in the observation that we are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.”

She added: “And I definitely plan to try and fail things in my 30s as well. But I expect that in our 30s we feel a little better about who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens.”



This isn't the first time Swift has taken a stand against sexism. In a piece she wrote for Elle in March, she said: "I've learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us." She went on to say that "it's an impossible standard to meet."

The ME! singer has been dating actor Joe Alwyn for two years, and is also getting ready to release her seventh album.

