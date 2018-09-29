The new birds and bees: Teaching our kids about boundaries and consent

Talking openly about bodies helps keep shame at bay, and may help a child speak up if there is a problem.

As a growing number of #MeToo and #WhyIDidntReport stories have put a new focus on childhood sexual abuse, parents may have an urgent sense that they should frame conversations with their children about their bodies as safety lessons.

But doubling down on warnings is the opposite of what children really need. In researching my new book about how gender equality begins with great sex education, I learned that teaching what’s good about bodies, sex and love is actually what gives children a secure sense of body sovereignty, boundaries and consent.

Children who feel confident in their body knowledge may be quicker to identify when something is awry, and those who learn empathy and egalitarianism less likely to cross another person’s boundaries.

Here are three essential lessons parents of children under the age of six can follow to help kids stay safe, confident and shame-free in their skin.

BEGIN WITH BODY POSITIVITY

When my oldest daughter turned three years old, a certain worry started to keep me up at night. I sensed that her risk of sexual abuse was increasing with her age, and I needed to teach her more about her body in order to keep her safe. Here is what I know now that I did not see then: My motivation to start the birds-and-bees talks was fear.

But after living in the Netherlands with my family and learning how the Dutch approach to sex education in homes and schools produces some of the world’s best sexual health outcomes and highest levels of gender equality, I discovered the problem with fear as motivation: When children learn that certain body parts are dangerous and invite trouble, they learn sexual shame. And shame, in turn, is the mechanism that perpetrators of sexual violence rely upon to keep victims silent.

According to the Dutch approach (and many American sexuality educators), risks and warnings should not dominate our body conversations with kids. Instead, teaching body positivity – the joy, fun and privilege of living physical human lives – helps keep shame, secrecy and silence at bay.

“Tell your children sexuality is something beautiful and should be enjoyed but only if both people want it in the same way,” said Sanderijn van der Doef, a Dutch psychologist and the author of a series of children’s books on bodies and sexuality popular in the Netherlands. “For young children, you should be clear that sexual intercourse and sexual relations are especially for adults.”

Teaching body positivity means letting babies and toddlers freely explore their own bodies. It means avoiding grossed-out faces and language (try calling a diaper “full” instead of “dirty”) in teaching hygiene. It means talking about reproductive body parts cheerfully, with correct language and affirming tones. And it means helping children discover what they like and don’t like: Is tickling on the arms OK, but not the feet? At bedtime, does this sleepy pre-schooler like her back rubbed, scratched or traced over? Does the toddler want to be picked up by Grandpa, but not Auntie? We can help children to recognise the gut feelings that reveal our individual boundaries.

DON’T TREAT BODY PARTS AS SHAMEFUL

Shame about body parts, Van der Doef said, comes from a child’s environment: They learn from their caregivers when to be squeamish and embarrassed. By normalising all body parts and speaking of them regularly and straightforwardly with correct language, we send the message that every part of a person’s body is healthy, wholesome and worthy.

As I learned from the Dutch example, normalisation goes beyond talk: Day-to-day nonsexual nudity – in homes, picture books, mixed-gender school bathrooms, kids’ television programs, and public changing areas and wading pools – reinforces the tenet that bodies are nothing to be ashamed of and nothing we cannot discuss (in words any caregiver, teacher or health provider will recognise) if need be.

As we respond to kids’ natural, healthy curiosity about the human form, we can instil in them the idea that all people are born with wonderful bodies capable of feeling pleasure and pain.

TEACH THE IMPORTANCE OF CONSENT

It can be daunting to explain the emotional and relational aspects of human sexuality. Yet this is our richest opportunity to instil empathy, consent, inclusiveness and egalitarianism.

Preschool is the age to teach children the hallmarks of a healthy, trusting friendship. Children at this age can be made aware of the gender-role stereotypes they have absorbed (for example, girls like pink and boys have short hair). A simple role-play with stuffed animals in which a “girl” teddy bear wants to play football and a “boy” animal wants to wear a dress can teach it is hurtful to limit one another’s opportunities.

Pre-schoolers and even toddlers can learn rules for playing contact games with friends such as tickling, chase and “doctor”: Everyone must agree happily to the game; no hurting allowed; anyone can say “no” or change their mind. As adults, we can model the importance of consent when children want to climb on us by reminding them to ask first. We can model respect for the importance of consent, too, when a child is reluctant to give a high-five, hug or kiss – especially to an adult, and this does include Grandma – by suggesting a contact-free alternative like a verbal greeting or a wave.

Elsbeth Reitzema, a sex education consultant and curriculum author for the sexual health institute Rutgers in the Netherlands, said it is impossible to warn children of every scenario and impossible, too, to protect them 100 per cent of the time. Specific scenarios such as the lap-patting relative or lollipop-offering stranger can be good to mention, but it is most important to instil an understanding of consent. This goes for friends, relatives, teachers and even physicians. When children expect to ask, give and deny consent at their own discretion, sexual transgressions stick out as clear violations.

Teaching consent has a protective effect against child sexual abuse by showing children that they can trust their instincts: When a grown-up or anyone else touches them in a way that makes them uncomfortable, they do not have to cooperate. They have the right to say no.

Even a young child, Reitzema said, can tell the difference between a safe secret like a sister’s birthday surprise and an unsafe one that must be told to a trusted adult: Bad secrets do not feel fun or happy.

Adults who promptly respond to a child’s report of abuse by believing, guarding and reassuring them they did nothing wrong help protect young victims from long-term trauma. One of the most supportive messages parents can give to kids, at any age, is: “If anyone touches you in a way that makes you uncomfortable, you can always tell me. I am here to help.”

By Bonnie J Rough © 2018 The New York Times