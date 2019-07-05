Two popular Japanese restaurants in Singapore join forces for new dining concept

Tendon Kohaku and Man Man Unagi will be opening an outlet together this July, offering exclusive menu items.

Tendon Kohaku and Man Man Unagi have joined forces on a new dining concept that’s set to open in the second half of July at Clarke Quay Central. Customers will be able to order from both popular Japanese brands at this new establishment with exclusive offerings on the menu.

The Kaisen Tendon by Kohaku and Teppei. (Photo: Tendon Kohaku)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tendon Kohaku will offer Kaisen Tendon by Kohaku and Teppei, based on the kaisen don (sashimi rice bowl) recipe by Chef Teppei Yamashita, who helms Teppei Japanese restaurant and Man Man Unagi. Tendon is short for tempura and donburi (bowl of rice).

Customers can also enjoy Jumbo Unagi Tendon, eel encased in a crispy tempura exterior; Premium Chawanmushi with Unagi and Ikura, made with egg, chicken broth, chicken, shiitake mushroom and spring onion; and Crispy Unagi Dragon Roll, a combination of tempura prawn, tempura crabstick and avocado over Japanese rice flavoured with vinegar.

Kaisen x Hitsumabushi by Teppei and Man Man. (Photo: Man Man Unagi)

Meanwhile, Man Man Unagi will offer the Kaisen x Hitsumabushi by Teppei and Man Man and customers will be able to request for refills of the special sauce. The dish can be enjoyed three different ways: on its own; with a mix of condiments, wasabi and green onions; and with some soup added to the mix. The unagi is served alongside a kaisen don, with a secret recipe sauce from Teppei Japanese restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new restaurant will be at Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #B1-52/53.