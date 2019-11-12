Thai cuisine restaurants get two Michelin stars for first time at home

BANGKOK: Two restaurants in Bangkok have each earned a pair of coveted Michelin stars, the first time the leading guide has awarded the accolade to local establishments offering Thai cuisine.

Located in Bangkok, the restaurants Sorn and R-Haan were upgraded from their previous one-star rating in the third edition of the "Michelin guide in Thailand", unveiled on Tuesday (Nov 12) in the capital.

Sorn celebrates traditional techniques and recipes from southern Thailand, where it sources from a network of small producers.

At the helm of R-Haan, Chef Chumpol offers food inspired by products from all regions of the kingdom.

No establishment won three stars in this 2020 edition, but three others retain two - the French restaurants Le Normandie and Mezzaluna, as well as that of German twin brothers Suhring.

This year, about 29 establishments in Thailand received stars.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides, said the ratings showcased "Thailand's rich diversity and high quality of local produce".

Thailand is already famed for its street food and Bangkok's curbside crab omelette standout Jay Fai retained its one star.

Despite criticism over its alleged Eurocentrism and focus on pricey restaurants, the red guide, created in 1900, remains a key reference in the world of gastronomy.

Out of some 20,000 restaurants listed worldwide, only about one hundred have achieved the highest distinction of the "three stars".

Michelin covers Asia in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Macau, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taiwan and Bangkok.