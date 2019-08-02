Creators of Thai horror film Shutter building haunted house at Universal Studios Singapore

Be transported from the streets of Bangkok to a village that’s under the spell of a snake spirit at USS' ninth Halloween Horror Nights.

Think you’re brave enough to walk around in a haunted house? How about a haunted house that was designed by the guys who gave you the Thai horror movies Shutter and 4bia?

From Sep 27 to Halloween on Oct 31, you can prove you “ain’t afraid of no ghost” at the Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights, which is back for its 9th edition.

Curse of the Naga. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

The main event at this year’s scare fest is Curse of the Naga, an original haunted house from the directors of the afore-mentioned blockbuster films, Parkpoom Wongpoom and Gunn Purijitpanya. Thrill seekers will be transported from the streets of Bangkok to a village that’s under the spell of a snake spirit known as the Naga through elaborate landscape design, special effects and original characters.

Wongpoom, who says he’s a fan of the event after having attended previous editions, said: “We have created many horror art forms, but this is a first for us in developing a new, original and terrifying haunted house for the region’s largest Halloween event. Fans can expect to have their nerves tested in Curse of the Naga.”



Purijitpanya added: “We thought long and hard about how we can portray Thailand’s culture and horror narratives to Southeast Asia and the world, and eventually drew inspiration from the Naga, a mythological serpentine spirit known not only in Thailand but in other parts of Asia. Fans will put themselves in the shoes of tourists and encounter bone-chilling situations after drinking snake blood and suffer the wrath of the vengeful Naga.”

The Chalet Hauntings. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

If not sufficiently scared, fans (and we use the term loosely here) of Southeast Asian ghouls can also encounter the creatures that they’ve heard so many stories about – from the bloodthirsty langsuir to the mischievous toyol – in The Chalet Hauntings, which boasts of featuring the most extensive collection of regional ghosts in a single house.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature, in total, five haunted houses, including those themed after twisted clowns, creepy dolls and confined spaces; and two killers shows, including a never-before-seen morbid death metal procession.

Tickets can be purchased at www.halloweenhorrornights.com.sg and guests can choose from 16 event nights. Early bird tickets are available until Sep 1 starting from S$55, following which regular tickets will start from S$60.



Universals Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights will take place from Sep 27 to Oct 31 at Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa.