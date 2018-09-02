The 10th Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to be the largest edition ever

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the event celebrates its 10th anniversary with a bigger venue, 450 booths and a "10 Michelin-starred Dinner".

SINGAPORE: To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, organiser Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has extended its festival space from Central Harbourfront Event Space to Tamar Park in Admiralty, 20 per cent larger compared with last year’s venue size, along with 450 booths serving fine wines and food.

Scheduled to run from Oct 25 to Oct 28, this year’s festival highlight is the top-billed “10 Michelin-starred Dinner @ Tasting Room”.

With a collective 8 Michelin stars between them, five master chefs from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Bangkok and Singapore will be collaborating with two renowned Hong Kong chefs from one-Michelin-starred Man Wah and Mandarin Grill + Bar respectively.

They will be concocting a wine pairing banquet with eight Chinese-Thai-French fusion courses. The five visiting celebrity chefs are French Chef Pierre Gagnaire of two-Michelin-starred Pierre; Chef Bee Satongun of one-Michelin-starred Paste Bangkok; Chef Lin Cheng Ching, Chinese executive chef of two-Michelin-starred The Guest House in Taiwan; Chef Kentaro Chen, executive chef of Shisen Hanten, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore; and Chef George Chen of Wujie, a one-Michelin-starred restaurant in The Bund, Shanghai.

The festival will also unveil a special wine commemorative series called “2009 Vintage” to mark the inaugural year of the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival.

Along with Robert Parker’s 100-Point red wine selections there will also be a range of limited edition beer specials such as a chocolate imperial stout aged in bourbon and brandy barrels. .

A new festival zone to look out for will be International Street Eats, which offers delicacies new to Hong Kong, hailing from seven different regions including Korea, Europe and Latin America. There is also a Coffee Fiesta zone where some of Hong Kong’s most popular coffee and pastry shops, including Coco Espresso, Say Hey Bakery and celebrity dessert shop Alice Wild Luscious are all gathered under one roof.

During the four-day event, musicians and buskers will perform alongside daily game sessions offering prizes like air tickets, wines and gourmet food.

For more information, visit the HKTB website