Make those peepers pop: Makeup artists to the stars tell us the best mascaras to use

Zoe Tay swears by it, Rebecca Lim loves it, Sheila Sim can’t live without it. Here are the magic wands that turn scant lashes into tarantula legs.

Reality check: Celebrities like Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and Sheila Sim did not wake up like that. Their flawless, camera-ready faces are the result of preening from trusted makeup artists who will have you know that the deal breaker of any and every look lies in the eyes.

To really ‘open up’ those peepers, the secret sauce lies in an awesome mascara. So where do we score some of this awesomeness? CNA Lifestyle looks into the makeup bags of Singapore’s favourite celebrity makeup artists for some answers. Plus tips on how to achieve a perfect, intense gaze.



SHAUN LEE’S PICK: BENEFIT BADGAL WATERPROOF MASCARA

This go-to makeup artist for stars like Rebecca Lim, Diana Ser and Jesseca Liu, says Benefit’s BADgal Waterproof mascara is the essential makeup in his makeup bag. “I can’t remember how many of these I’ve gone through.”

“I like how it makes lashes appear fuller and longer with just one coat. You really only need a thin layer to see the effect. And the best part is, it is smudge proof – once it goes on, it stays on.” This waterproof mascara is the magic wand of choice for Lee’s inner circle. “Let’s just say a lot of my friends and clients are now die-hard fans because of me.”

SAM ONG’S PICK: DIOR DIORSHOW PUMP'N'VOLUME MASCARA

There must be a reason why celebrities like Oon Shu An, Hong Ling and Bonnie Loo flock to Ong ahead of any red carpet outing. The unassuming makeup artist has a knack for turning up the amp for all the right reasons.

“For a big night out, I love to build up a makeup look with mascara. Instead of reaching for falsies, I load up on the Diorshow Pump and Volume mascara – at least 3 or 4 coats from root to tip – for a truly intense gaze.”

Ong suggests holding off on eyeshadow. “You only need lots of mascara on both the upper and lower lashes, and a strong red lip to look like a total knockout.”

PETER KHOR’S PICK: LANCOME GRANDIOSE WATERPROOF MASCARA

How to get to hard-to-reach lashes, you ask? Take a cue from Zoe Tay’s favourite makeup artist. “Lancome’s Grandiose mascara’s patented swan-neck wand gets to even the tiniest lash. The angled, flower-shaped brush makes mascara application from corner to corner a breeze.”

With maximum deposit of mascara on lashes, lashes appear fuller and longer. Khor says he only ever needs to apply two coats on the Queen of Mediacorp and she’s good to go. The quick-drying formula contains rose-cell extracts to help lashes stay soft and supple.

ELAIN LIM’S PICK: HEROINE MAKE SUPER WATERPROOF VOLUME & CURL MASCARA

Hands up, those with stubborn lashes that just refuse to stay curled. Lim has just the solution you need. “Apply Heroine Make Super Waterproof Volume & Curl Mascara immediately after curling lashes. The texture of this mascara is so light that it won’t weigh down the lashes and it dries almost instantly so lashes stay curled.”

And the magic of this affordable, drugstore mascara doesn’t just stop there – its lightweight formula means it won’t clump even after multiple coats. “I usually tell my friends to stock up on them in Japan where it is even cheaper.”

CLARENCE LEE’S PICK: SHISEIDO CONTROLLEDCHAOS MASCARAINK

At the recent Star Awards, celebrities Sheila Sim, Paige Chua and Kym Ng shone bright like diamonds, thanks to Lee’s secret weapon – Shiseido’s ControlledChaos MascaraInk.

What does Lee look for in a mascara? “A good mascara has to be volumising while gently lifting the lashes and my current favourite is Shiseido’s ControlledChaos MascaraInk. Not only is it bold in colour, its graphic, buildable volume is waterproof. I normally brush two coats onto lashes, allowing lashes to clump a little for that extra volumising finish.”

Lee says that of the four shades the mascara comes in, purple works best for most skin tone. “The [purple] colour compliments the red undertone that almost everyone has.” And to remove the mascara, Lee recommends massaging cleansing oil on lashes to soften the mascara before rinsing.