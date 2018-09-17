The Clown Prince rises: First look at Joaquin Phoenix taking on the role of The Joker

The Joker origin movie is a gritty character study of a man disregarded by society, according to director.

Before the Joker became the Clown Prince of Crime, he had a back story, a name and, now, a face as revealed by director Todd Phillips of the upcoming but still untitled Joker origin movie scheduled to hit cinemas on Oct 4, 2019.



In the version played by Joaquin Phoenix, it tells the story of how a washout comedian rises to become Batman’s nemesis numero uno. Robert De Niro is apparently in talks to join the film as a smug talk-show host who plays a part in driving Phoenix’s Arthur (yes, that’s his pre-Joker name) to go mad.

Alec Baldwin was rumoured to play the role of Thomas, the Wayne family’s patriarch, but he dropped out of the project.



The Warner Bros movie will be set in 1980s Gotham City, and will not have any effect on the DC Universe, where Jared Leto is due to reprise his role as the titular villain in three movies: Suicide Squad 2 (sometime in 2020), Gotham City Sirens (release date to be confirmed) and a Harley Quinn stand-alone movie.