The Haunting Of Hill House to return to Netflix as an anthology

Netflix has ordered a second season of the horror series The Haunting Of Hill House, but not without a twist.

The streaming giant is reportedly converting the series into an anthology named The Haunting, which means the second season will feature an entirely new cast of characters and a new plot, reported film publication Variety.

Netflix later announced that the next season will be titled The Haunting Of Bly Manor and arrives in 2020. It will be based on Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw, which tells the story of a governess hired to look after a pair of siblings.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely... pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

The show’s creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy have also signed a multi-year television deal with Netflix, which sees them producing new projects exclusively for Netflix.

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

Flanagan and Macy previously collaborated on horror and slasher films like Gerald’s Game, Oculus, and Hush.

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting Of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush, and Before I Wake,” said Flanagan and Macy. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

The Haunting Of Hill House premiered last October on Netflix with 10 episodes. The supernatural series is a re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name.