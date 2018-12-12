The late Amy Winehouse is going on a 2019 world tour – in hologram form

The Rehab singer’s father announced plans to get the virtual show on the road at the end of 2019.

Amy Winehouse will be touring the world next year in the form of a hologram, announced the late singer’s father Mitch Winehouse.



The tour will start at the end of 2019 and will feature a live band and backing singers. Tour destinations have not been confirmed.



“We experienced first-hand how these hologram shows celebrate great artists,” said Winehouse Sr. "This is a wonderful way to bring focus back to her musical legacy, as well as raising funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation. It's time to remind everyone that Amy was one of the great musicians and performers."



But not everyone is on board the hologram bandwagon. The singer’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil commented on the UK show Good Morning Britain: "It’s old footage. It can’t be anything new. It won’t be her interactions. It’s not going to be the same.”



The Rehab singer’s hologram will be created by the LA-based company Base Hologram, which has also produced and toured holograms of musicians such as Michael Jackson, Tupac, Roy Orbison, and opera singer Maria Callas.



Proceeds from the hologram tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation to help prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people. Winehouse died in 2011 at just age 27 after a long battle with drink and drugs.

