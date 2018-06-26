The newest restaurant to check out in San Francisco? In a museum

Pop into the Asian Art Museum for this American-fried-chicken-meets-steamed-bao creation by a South-Korea-born American chef.

Sunday At The Museum San Francisco Asian Art Museum fried chicken sandwich
The Fried Chicken Sandwich with fries at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. (Photo: Jennifer Yin © 2018 The New York Times)

NEW YORK: It’s impossible to talk to chef Deuki Hong without talking about chicken. For him, almost every waking moment is spent thinking about it, making it or eating it. 

Hong has spent years perfecting the crispy, glass-like skin of his famous barbecued chicken, but he’s also a fan of American fried chicken. “I won’t lie. I love Popeye’s,” he said. “The seasoning is the right level of spice. I grew up on KFC and I remember the first time I had Popeye’s, I was angry at my mum. I said, ‘Why now? Why did you deprive me of this?'”

That love of the classic American fast-food style is evident in the fried chicken sandwich on the menu at Sunday At The Museum, a new cafe at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum, where Hong runs the kitchen. But it also reflects the culinary heritage of Hong’s Korean background: It’s served hot on a spongy, almost fluffy, steamed bao and garnished with cucumbers, caramelised onions and a garlic aioli sauce - a perfect textural contrast to the chicken.

ASIAN FOOD WITHOUT THE CLICHES

The revamped dining space is part of the museum’s US$90 million (S$122 million) expansion. The art over the kitchen counter is Butterfly Lovers by Red Hong Yi. 

Hong, who has worked alongside lauded chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and David Chang, wants visitors to experience Asian cuisines without the cliches. Threading the needle between exotic and familiar, though, was tricky.

“We couldn’t do pigs ears and all these crazy things we thought about,” Hong said. “We really didn’t want to alienate museum guests.” Instead, he taps into the nostalgia for the Bay Area’s substantial Asian population - and the palate of likely visitors to the museum - with dishes that are relatively familiar, but done well, like the garlic prawn noodles. (“If you’re Chinese-American, you definitely grew up eating them,” he said.)

Born in South Korea, Hong moved to Dallas with his family when he was a year old. But his mother wasn’t happy there. One day, she made an executive decision to return to Korea. “She was just like, I’m done,” Hong recalled. “She said at least let’s go see the Statue of Liberty, and then we’ll go back to Korea.”

They never left New York. Hong’s mother finally found her people and Hong found baseball, Jacques Pepin on PBS, and a home economics teacher who nurtured his desire to cook.

The cafe menu includes milk-tea drinks from the Boba Guys (the company’s founders, Andrew Chau and Bin Chen, are Hong’s partners at the restaurant), kid bento boxes and avocado toast, that trendy, sometimes derided indulgence. “I can’t believe I just put avocado toast on the menu,” Hong said. “But we do it on Japanese milk bread with a miso spread, so there’s an Asian influence there.”

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10am to 11am, serving tea, coffee and pastries, and a full menu from 11am to 4pm. A limited menu is offered on Thursday evenings, when the museum opens late. Among the standouts are the manila clams with fish sauce, chiles and miso paste with butter served over egg noodles, and the bo ssam, crispy pork belly wrapped in perilla leaves and served with an Asian pear kimchi.

The name of the restaurant comes from Hong’s belief in the importance of taking a day off. For him, that means going to church and staying out of the kitchen.

But for now, Monday, when the cafe is closed, is his Sunday.

Sunday At The Museum is at 200 Larkin St; tel: 415-581-3500; www.asianart.org/regular/sunday-at-the-museum-cafe

An average meal for two, without drinks or tip, is US$40. No museum admission required.

By Cynthia Durcanin © 2018 The New York Times

Source: NYT

