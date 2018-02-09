The Taj Mahal: On the road to a world wonder

NEW DELHI: I’ve heard stories about how getting to Agra from Delhi used to be an arduous, seven-hour journey by coach if you travelled by road.

Traffic could grind to a halt, and the whole experience would be tedious and frustrating.

That was a worthwhile price to pay to see the amazing, beautiful, iconic Taj Mahal, its admirers would tell you.

But for the last four years, travellers like me have had the good fortune of a smoother, shorter journey - thanks to the newly constructed Yamuna expressway.

Part of an infrastructure masterplan, the expressway has reduced travel time by at least a couple of hours.

Stretching 165km with at least six lanes and broken up by three toll collection points, Yamuna – aptly named after the river that runs behind the Taj Mahal – took about four years to build.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As I approached its broad lanes leaving behind the congested and fume-filled roads of India’s capital city, fog was setting in, dulling the sunrise, but barely dampening my anticipation of seeing the 17th century marble marvel for the first time.

The entrance to the Yamuna expressway marked by a welcome board. (Photo: Mubin Saadat)

Built under the orders of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to fulfil a promise to his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, the mausoleum – known for its symmetrical brilliance - continues to inspire and amaze modern day architects and engineers.

As India pushes towards boosting its tourism numbers, making its crown jewel more accessible from its capital seemed the sensible thing to do.



But if there was one thing that marred my otherwise comfortable passage along Yamuna, it was the ever-present honking that the roads of the land are known for.

Sleep was intermittent. But after countless startled awakenings … I was in Agra.

A SIGHT TO BEHOLD ... FROM A DISTANCE



I had to disembark about a kilometre from the Taj Mahal and board an electric buggy or bus that would take me closer. It was a relatively quick transfer along a neatly bricked road that was flanked by a line of souvenir shops towards the end.

Once inside the site and having cleared security checks, I was surrounded by long, low-rise, fort-like structures that served as accommodation for the thousands of labourers and artisans behind the construction of the Taj Mahal.

The long low-rise structure located outside the Great Gate served as accommodation for the artisans and labourers who built the Taj Mahal. (Photo: Mubin Saadat)

It was here that they “lived and died”, in the words of the tour guide who narrated the history every step of the way.

I then saw the four-storey Darwaza-i-rauza, or Great Gate, that leads to the monument. Far from austere, the 100 feet-high grand structure was made of red standstone and embellished with white calligraphy of verses from the Quran and motifs of flowers.

This was the final curtain that stood between me and the Taj Mahal.

The Great Gate entrance to the Taj Mahal. (Photo: Mubin Saadat)

By now, it had been a good 30 minutes since I got off the coach. Anxious tourists crowded the entrance with their mobile phones and cameras locked in position, agitating for that first snap.

Despite the thousands of photos, videos and accounts of the Taj Mahal I’ve seen and heard all my life, my sense of curiosity and eagerness grew as I stepped through the darkness of the gate amidst an awe-stricken crowd and finally gazed upon one of the seven wonders of the world.

There it stood, in its ivory white splendour, dazzling in the afternoon sun and yet radiating as if it was emitting its own natural light. The crisp outline of the symmetrical structure stood out from the perfect backdrop of the cerulean sky.

The Taj Mahal in Agra seen through the Great Gate. (Photo: Mubin Saadat)

No angle would diminish its allure, I realised, as I was caught up in the frenzy of capturing every possible moment which, judging from the crowd, seemed to be the normal thing to do.

With every snap, I was a few steps closer to the foot of the Taj Mahal, at times jostling through static crowds gathered at the waterfront garden. But as I edged nearer, the Taj Mahal’s beauty seemed to diminish.

PROTECTION AGAINST POLLUTION

As its quiet magnificence drew me closer, I began noticing sporadic but conspicuous shades of yellow on what seemed like a perfect ivory white facade from the entrance.

The well-documented effects of pollution over the years have more than tinged the Taj and were especially telling on the dome.

While the perpetual efforts to preserve and protect the world-renowned UNESCO heritage site have been supported by the upper echelons of India's bureaucracy, it has also posed as a stumbling block for some of those efforts to materialise.

Tourists crowd the site to view the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Photo: Mubin Saadat)

In 1998, the Supreme Court passed legislation that included a string of anti-pollution measures, including banning gas-emitting vehicles and some factories in the area around the monument, in the hope that the ivory white remained as such.



This explains why I had to get on board an electric vehicle for the final leg of my journey to see the Taj Mahal.

Despite these efforts, one could argue that to a certain extent the Taj Mahal is a victim of its own success. While its popularity generated much needed tourism revenue, the development of Agra spawned industrial pollution that directly affected the appearance of the monument.



Long queues form around the Taj Mahal as people wait in line to view the burial place of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. (Photo: Mubin Saadat).

Even the restoration work currently being undertaken is a subject of debate, with some experts arguing that the methods would only exacerbate the problem.

Adding to this, the Supreme Court has questioned new industrial and commercial development in the area, while criticising the Uttar Pradesh government's plans for conservation.

It now wants the state government to draw up a comprehensive preservation plan for the Taj Mahal. It’s the same government that was heavily criticised over controversial moves that were deemed as aiming to deprecate the monument in the annals of Indian history.

PROTECTION AGAINST POLITICS

In October 2017, Indian media reported Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government was facing a backlash for leaving out the Taj Mahal from its tourism booklet, despite its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983. This was followed by a move to leave the historic mausoleum out of the state budget for preservation of heritage sites.

The government’s actions fuelled fears for many in the city whose livelihood depended on the heartbeat of India’s tourism industry. Remarks from some BJP lawmakers further fanned the flames of religious intolerance.

The entrance to the Taj Mahal is embellished with Arabic calligraphy of verses from the Quran. (Photo: Mubin Saadat)

Following calls to rescind the controversial decisions, the state’s chief minister did the unprecedented and became the first Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) leader to visit the Taj and declared it a monument “built by Indians”.

As the dust and noise continue to swirl around the minarets of the Taj Mahal, one thing remains clear for now – it would probably take a lot more than neglect to put off the millions that arrive every year to capture their memorable moment with history.

Just like the firmly embedded gem stones in the ivory white marble, the timeless monument has found an intimate place in India's multi-cultural society and captured the imagination of tourists from around the globe.



Pollution or politics could just be transient challenges that the Taj was meant to withstand, as it has probably done so over the last 400 years. The power of love, a romantic might suggest.

As I made my way out of the complex immersed in the sights and sounds from within, I could see that the crowd was only increasing. And as I walked further from the marble structure, the ivory white seemed to eclipse the yellow-brown patches.

There it was again, dazzling in the sun and looking as good as new from distance. Still, India's crown jewel needs a close watch as it glitters from afar.