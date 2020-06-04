Third Shake Shack outlet in Singapore to open at Orchard Road

The new outlet will open at Liat Towers in the "third quarter of 2020" and will be the first branch here to offer alfresco dining.

Shake Shack announced on Thursday (Jun 4) that it will be opening its third outlet in Singapore – this time at Liat Towers.

The new outlet will be taking over the space from another burger restaurant, OverEasy.

Shake Shack at Liat Towers. (Photo: 8 DAYS)

The branch at Liat Towers is slated to open in the “third quarter of 2020” and will be the first Shake Shack here to offer alfresco dining.

The burger chain already has an outlet at Neil Road, which just opened in February, and one in Jewel Changi Airport.

Popular favourites such as the ShackBurger, Shroom Burger and ice cream cups will be available, along with the Chick’n’Shack, which made its Singapore debut at the Neil Road branch.

Like its other outlets here, Shake Shack will have a local artist paint the indoor and outdoor murals. According to 8 DAYS, Singaporean artist Danielle Tay will be painting works depicting local icons such as Gardens By The Bay, the Esplanade and Sentosa.

Shake Shack Liat Towers will be at #01-01 Liat Towers, 541 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238881.