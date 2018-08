Thomas Markle fears he won't see royal daughter Meghan again: Report

LONDON: Thomas Markle has not spoken to his daughter Meghan since her star-studded wedding to Britain's Prince Harry and fears she will not contact him again, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday (Aug 13).

"I don’t expect to see her or hear back from her and that’s OK," the British tabloid quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

Former US actress Meghan, 37, now the Duchess of Sussex, married Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth-in-line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle in May.

However, the immediate build-up to the wedding was overshadowed by her father, a former lighting director for US TV soaps and sitcoms, who pulled out days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

It also emerged that he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer which contributed to the furore around him ahead of the wedding.

In an interview with another British tabloid The Mail on Sunday, Markle, who lives in Mexico, said how he had hung up the phone on Harry, 33, before the wedding after the prince berated him over the staged pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told the Sun that since talking to the media after the wedding to give his account, he had heard nothing from his daughter and he believed he had been "locked out for ever" by the British royals.

"I've had no way of contacting her. The phone number I called doesn't work any more. The liaison with the royal family never answers back and there's no address I can write to," Markle said in video clips on the Sun website.

He said he missed his daughter and wanted to be part of her life.

"I would like my relationship with Meghan to be like father and daughter like we've always been," he said. "I would like to put our differences behind us and get together. I miss you veery much. If I have a message to Harry, is, get over it, I'm your new father-in-law."

Harry's office, Kensington Palace, said it had no comment on the interviews.