Ticketing info released for Chance The Rapper's Singapore show

SINGAPORE: Tickets for Chance The Rapper's Singapore show will be available via Sistic come Jun 22, starting at 10am.

The 25-year-old rapper will perform in Singapore for the first time at a concert at Zepp@Bigbox Singapore.

Taking place on Aug 25, the performance is part of his first Asia tour, which is called Asia Run and also includes stops in Osaka, Tokyo and Manila before concluding in Singapore.

Tickets for the concert here will be available at an early bird rate of S$148 between Jun 22 and 24. From Jun 25 onwards, tickets will be S$158.

Chance The Rapper is a multiple Grammy award-winning artist whose 2016 mixtape Coloring Book became the first streaming-only album to be nominated for and to win a Grammy.

Past collaborations include projects with heavyweights including Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

The father of a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter is also a philanthropist who supports causes especially in his native Chicago.

Catch Chance The Rapper – Live in Singapore on Aug 25 at 8pm at Zepp@Bigbox Singapore. Tickets from S$148 to S$158 from Sistic, starting Jun 22 at 10am.