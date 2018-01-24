Tinky Winky actor died from hypothermia: Reports

LONDON: British actor Simon Shelton Barnes - who played Tinky Winky in the hit British children's television show Teletubbies - died from hypothermia, according to several local reports.



The father of three, who played the purple Teletubby known for carrying a handbag, died on Wednesday (Jan 17), the BBC cited Barnes' son as saying in a report.



According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the late actor confirmed on Wednesday that he suffered hypothermia after collapsing in a street in Liverpool.

In the same article, Merseyside police said they were called to reports that a man had died in the Mann Island area of Liverpool last Wednesday.



A resident in Ampthill, Bedford was also quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: "We don’t know many details, but we understand he collapsed in the street and possibly died of hypothermia."

"CHARMING AND HANDSOME"

Co-star John Simmit, who appeared alongside him as green Tellytubby Dipsy, posted a picture on Twitter of the four actors at the height of their fame.

He wrote: "What a week! RIP Simon Shelton aka Tinky Winky: remembering the many good times. Rest easy."

The Sun also quoted Simmit as saying: "Lots of messaging between cast and crew as we became a tight bunch over six years on location. We'll give him an appropriate send off in a couple of weeks."

Screenshot of Simon Shelton Barnes on the set of Teletubbies.

Barnes' flatmate Judith Tynan, who is the cousin of his ex-wife Emma Robbins and lived with him in Liverpool for the final year of his life, also paid tribute to the "charming and handsome" actor.



She told the Mail: "'I'm very floored at losing him, he was just the best company. He was just the best person to live with and we got on terribly well ... He wasn't difficult, he was pleasurable and a delicate man."

She said they laughed a lot about his role as Tinky Winky "because it was silly". "He used to tell me that costume weighed 60 pounds (27.2kg)," said Tynan.



Tynan added: "It was a big to-do to wear it because it was just a big thing, but it made him - it made his life and put him on the map.

"It was a very good time in his life and he was privileged to have been part of that success, I think. I think it worked for him.

"If you're famous everybody knows your face - but they didn't know his face, but he had a big time of it, and it worked. And he had a good living from it."

Barnes' family has asked mourners to "wear bright colours" for his funeral at Bedford Crematorium in a fortnight's time on Feb 7.

