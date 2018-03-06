Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel to start shooting by July: Report

SINGAPORE: The sequel of action classic Top Gun, which went a long way in establishing actor Tom Cruise's leading man status, will start filming by July, according to a report by film news site Omega Underground.

Omega Underground reported over the weekend that the studios behind the project - Paramount and Skydance - intends to start the shoot by the middle of the year. Paramount had earlier said the sequel will hit the silver screens in Jul 12, 2019.

Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, adapt to a role in the modern US military.

Helming the film is Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Cruise in Oblivion in 2013. Kosinski had made his debut filming Tron: Legacy in 2010 and followed Oblivion with Only the Brave in 2017.

Casting and crew hirings is the next step in the process of making this long-awaited sequel a reality, Omega Underground said.