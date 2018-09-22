Tom Hardy says on-screen Venom stays 'extremely faithful' to Marvel comics

British actor Tom Hardy believes his new superhero movie Venom remains true in its portrayal of an investigative journalist whose body becomes the host for an alien with enhanced powers.

British actor Tom Hardy said on Friday he believes his new superhero movie "Venom" remains faithful to the Marvel Comics books in its portrayal of an investigative journalist whose body becomes the host for an alien with enhanced powers.

Hardy, who previously starred in "Dunkirk" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," plays the sharp-toothed title character and his human alter-ego, reporter Eddie Brock.

Tom Hardy poses for a picture during a photo call for the new movie Venom before its Russian "Behom" premiere. (Photo: Reuters)

"The depiction of Venom, I think, has been extremely faithful to the comics," Hardy said at a press conference in Moscow to promote the movie.

"If we look at some of the images directly from comic book, they haven't deviated in any," he added. "If anything they've recreated certain elements accurately from comics book."

"Venom" is scheduled to start rolling out in worldwide theaters on Oct. 3. It debuts in the United States and Canada on Oct. 5.

(Reporting by Reuters Television)