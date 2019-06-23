Spider-Man’s Tom Holland upsets fans with yet another Avengers spoiler
“If you haven’t seen the film, then you’re living under a rock,” the actor said, during an appearance in The Graham Norton Show. He has a point.
Does something count as a spoiler if practically the entire world has already seen a movie? Well, if you’re one of a handful who hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame – and it comes from Tom Holland – it does.
During a recent guest stint in The Graham Norton Show to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor talked about that major twist that ties in his new movie and the last Avengers film.
“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.),” he said.
“Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”
That makes sense, considering the movie came out months ago, the directors had long lifted the so-called spoiler ban, and Disney is even planning to re-release it with additional footage.
But apparently, there are people who are still living under the rock, judging from the social media comments that came out after the show.
Of course, some pointed out the obvious.
Still, it’s always fun to keep track of the times Holland has opened his mouth to talk about something he shouldn’t have, from revealing the title of the latest Spider-Man film to the fact that it’s a trilogy to his latest gaff, when he walked into an Avengers: Infinity War screening shouting “I’m alive!”