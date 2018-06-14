Tomas Maier leaves Bottega Veneta

Who will be his successor at the Italian luxury brand?

SINGAPORE: Will Phoebe Philo, Celine's ex-creative director, be brought on board Bottega Veneta to replace Tomas Maier? That was the question on the lips of fashion insiders when news of his departure was reported by Business Of Fashion on Jun 13.

Maier's successor has not been announced, though pundits already have their preference: Philo.

"Phoebe has proven to be exceptionally talented when it comes to creating blockbuster high-end handbag styles," Luca Solca, head of luxury goods at Exane BNP Paribas, told Business Of Fashion. "With their icons seemingly tired, both Chanel and Bottega Veneta would need that capability."

Although Maier's 17-year tenure has been credited for putting the Italian brand "back on the luxury scene" - according to Francois-Henri Pinault, chief executive and chairman of Kering, the parent company of Bottega Veneta - the German designer's collections have garnered lukewarm reactions from critics and consumers alike in recent times.

Maier succeeded Tom Ford in 2001 after he was brought in by Ford to assist him. Under Maier, the brand surpassed US$1 billion in sales by 2012 and became Kering’s fastest-growing label and second-largest after Gucci, according to the Business Of Fashion article.

Prior to joining Bottega Veneta, Maier worked at Guy Laroche, Sonia Rykiel, Revillon and Hermes.

He also recently collaborated with Uniqlo for a beach-inspired collection this year.