Want to stay at Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame lakeside cabin? Now you can

The house that Iron Man stayed in is now listed on Airbnb for about S$1,000 a night.

The lakeside cabin where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) lived with his daughter and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in Avengers: Endgame to get away from it all is now available for rent.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom guest cabin located in Georgia on the grounds of Bouckaert Farm 30 minutes from Atlanta is now available for rent on Airbnb.

For US$800 (S$1090) a night, you and your nearest and dearest can live it up like a Stark. There's an indoor fireplace and unlimited wifi, too.

Here's an Instagram video from Spider-Man Tom Holland showing the cabin in the background.

According to EW, the original listing didn’t make note of the fact that it’s the cabin from the movie but resourceful Reddit users managed to put two and two together by matching the photos from the listing with screenshots from scenes in the movie.

EW got in touch with the poster, who confirmed that this is indeed the cabin that appears in Endgame. The listing poster said: “You will find us in the credits of the movie.”

The listing has now been updated to reflect its famous status: “Avengers: Endgame fans… Would you like to stay in Tony Stark’s cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie!”