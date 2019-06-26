Tony Stark’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame pleads: Don’t bully me or my family

Lifestyle

Tony Stark’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame pleads: Don’t bully me or my family

The young actress called out online critics in her video, saying she sometimes makes mistakes but she’s only 7.

Robert Downey Jr Lexi Rabe Avengers Endgame
Lexi Rabe, who plays Robert Downey Jr's daughter in Avengers: Endgame is seen here with her mother, Jessica, and screen dad. (Photo: Instagram/lexi_rabe)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

Lexi Rabe, the child actress who plays Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan, in Avengers: Endgame has made a plea in an Instagram video for bullies to leave her and her family alone even if she's acting "a little silly or messed up." Stark is played by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel movies.

The video was shared on her Instagram account, which is managed by her parents. In it, the seven-year-old said that she sometimes makes mistakes because of her age but that fans shouldn’t criticise her for it.

View this post on Instagram

I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!

A post shared by Lexi Rabe (@lexi_rabe) on

“Hi, I’m Lexi Rabe and I’m only 7 years old,” she said in the video. “And I mess up sometimes so my mum and dad give me tons of talking to’s and time outs, believe me.”

She also called out bullies on their behaviour: “And if I go anywhere and I’m acting a little silly or messed up, I’m just 7 years old. Please don’t bully my family or me.”

The actress ended her message with a line from Avengers: Endgame: “Bye, love you 3,000.”

The post also included a message from Rabe’s mother, Jessica, who wrote that her daughter was being bullied, yet again.

“Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child," she said. “So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realise that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be!”

Jessica added that her kids love and respect her even if “they act out sometimes.”

It is unclear what incident, if any, sparked the post.

Rabe also appears in the movie Godzilla: King Of The Monsters alongside another young star, Millie Bobby Brown, whose experience with bullying led her to change schools 

Source: CNA/sr

Tagged Topics

Bookmark