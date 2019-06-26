Tony Stark’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame pleads: Don’t bully me or my family

The young actress called out online critics in her video, saying she sometimes makes mistakes but she’s only 7.

Lexi Rabe, the child actress who plays Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan, in Avengers: Endgame has made a plea in an Instagram video for bullies to leave her and her family alone even if she's acting "a little silly or messed up." Stark is played by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel movies.

The video was shared on her Instagram account, which is managed by her parents. In it, the seven-year-old said that she sometimes makes mistakes because of her age but that fans shouldn’t criticise her for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hi, I’m Lexi Rabe and I’m only 7 years old,” she said in the video. “And I mess up sometimes so my mum and dad give me tons of talking to’s and time outs, believe me.”

She also called out bullies on their behaviour: “And if I go anywhere and I’m acting a little silly or messed up, I’m just 7 years old. Please don’t bully my family or me.”

The actress ended her message with a line from Avengers: Endgame: “Bye, love you 3,000.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post also included a message from Rabe’s mother, Jessica, who wrote that her daughter was being bullied, yet again.

“Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child," she said. “So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realise that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be!”

Jessica added that her kids love and respect her even if “they act out sometimes.”

It is unclear what incident, if any, sparked the post.

Rabe also appears in the movie Godzilla: King Of The Monsters alongside another young star, Millie Bobby Brown, whose experience with bullying led her to change schools