Here's the No 1 reason why couples bicker while on vacation

No, it’s not about money, the number of selfies one person takes or even which tourist trap to head to next.

Going on vacation can be the best feeling in the world, but it can also lead to some stressful moments, especially when it comes to planning the trip or worrying about money. However, these are not the issues that couples squabble over the most when they go away together. The No 1 reason for fights among holidaying couples is work.

More than half, or 54 per cent, have argued with a spouse or significant other about being too connected to work while on vacation. This was revealed in a study by consulting firm Korn Ferry and recently reported by Travel + Leisure.

The study surveyed 1,070 people in May and found that 45 per cent of respondents checked in with their office multiple times a day, while 26 per cent did so at least once a day.

Of the people who stayed connected to work, 47 per cent said they did so in order to “put out fires”; 29 per cent were worried about the increased workload when they return to work; and 19 per cent said they enjoyed working.

Not a single person surveyed said they totally disconnected from work while on vacation. Pressure from work has also led some (65 per cent) to cut a holiday short.

Senior partner and engagement specialist for Korn Ferry, Mark Royal, said: “Vacation time is not just a nice to have, it’s a must to sustain workers’ health and well-being. Our research finds that the majority of professionals are more stressed at work than they were five years ago, and they say that stress is having a negative impact on their personal relationships. Professionals who can turn off the demands of work – even for short periods of time – will be more engaged and more productive in the long run.”

