Sandwich sharing economy: Give your Deliveroo rider a free Burger King burger

The one-day "Burger For Your Rider" giveaway lets 10 customers treat their riders to an a la carte burger on Jun 6. Karma points not included.

Burger King is now on Deliveroo. And to mark the occasion, you get to share your order with the lovely rider who brings you the food. Well, you don't have to literally share your burger – you can order another one for free.

Just for tomorrow (Jun 6), the first 10 customers to order selected meals from Burger King via Deliveroo will have the option to treat their riders to a matching ala carte Burger King burger at no extra charge.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When your order arrives, hand the surprise burger to your rider – and hope he or she isn't vegan.



The Burger For Your Rider giveaway lets you choose from six meals from 19 participating Burger King restaurants, including the new Double Mala Beef Stacker Meal, and Double Mala Chick'n Crisp Stacker Meal.



The Double Mala Beef Stacker Meal. (Photo: Burger King)

If you prefer the classics, your options are the Double Mushroom Swiss Meal, Double BBQ Turkey Bacon Meal, Long Chicken Meal and the Whopper Meal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Search for the nearest Burger King restaurant under American, Burgers, Halal, Dessert, Fried Chicken, Western, and Drinks menu tags.

