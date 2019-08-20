Comedian Trevor Noah's Hong Kong show 'postponed indefinitely': Organiser

HONG KONG: Comedian Trevor Noah's scheduled performance in Hong Kong has been "postponed to an indefinite date", organiser LA Comedy Live said on Tuesday (Aug 20) in a statement on their website, citing "the current circumstances in Hong Kong".

Noah, the host of popular US programme The Daily Show, was due to perform at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre at 7pm on Wednesday as part of his Loud and Clear Tour 2019.

"The safety of the artist and the attendees has always been our top priority and we have been working on the rescheduled date of the event. Rest assured that we'll keep each patron posted," the statement added.

This comes after Hong Kong was hit by more protests over the weekend, with tens of thousands marching peacefully from Victoria Park to the Legislative Council.

Violent clashes have broken out across the city since June, leaving hundreds injured.

REFUNDS

Full refunds will be given to all customers who purchased tickets to Noah's Hong Kong show through official ticketing agent HK Ticketing.

People who purchased tickets using cash can bring them back to the HK Ticketing Box Office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during business hours for an immediate full refund. Cash refunds will begin from Aug 26 and end on Sep 25.



Noah performed two shows in Singapore on Monday night.