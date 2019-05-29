Trevor Noah to add second Singapore show due to overwhelming demand

SINGAPORE: Comedian and late night TV host Trevor Noah will perform an extra show in Singapore after overwhelming demand for his first show, organisers announced on Wednesday (May 29).



The South African host of The Daily Show will perform a second show on the same day after his first performance on Aug 19 at The Star Theatre.

The first show will kick off at 7pm, with the second show at 9.30pm.



Last Tuesday, organisers LA Comedy Live and Adrian Bohm Presents announced that Noah would be performing his first-ever stand-up show in Singapore as part of his Loud and Clear Asia tour.

The general public in Singapore can purchase their tickets starting on Friday at 10am through ticketing agent SISTIC or any SISTIC authorised agent.

Excluding SISTIC booking fees, standard ticket prices range from S$108 to S$198.

After Singapore, Noah will head to Hong Kong, where he will perform at the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition on Aug 21.

The Hong Kong general public can purchase their tickets through official ticketing agent HKTicketing. Excluding customer service fees, prices will range from HK$588 to HKS1,088 (S$103 to S$191).

