Trump exchanges insults with Robert De Niro after leaving Singapore

SINGAPORE: Hours after industriously attempting to make peace in Singapore, US president Donald Trump decided to call actor Robert De Niro “a very low IQ individual” via Twitter.

He was responding to a remark De Niro made at the Tony Awards ceremony, held on Jun 10 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, in which the actor, while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen, declared, “It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'F*** Trump.'" This was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience.

While flying out of Singapore early this morning, Trump tweeted: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to (sic) many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn't realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

(Photo: twitter.com/realdonaldtrump)

De Niro, who has spoken out against Trump on numerous occasions, famously acted as boxer Jake LaMotta in the 1981 movie Raging Bull, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Trump’s De Niro sentiment was expressed just one hour after he had tweeted, “Heading back home from Singapore after a truly amazing visit. Great progress was made on the denuclearization of North Korea. Hostages are back home, will be getting the remains of our great heroes back to their families, no missiles shot, no research happening, sites closing. Got along great with Kim Jong-un who wants to see wonderful things for his country. As I said earlier today: Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace! #SingaporeSummit”

