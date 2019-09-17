Second Tsui Wah Singapore outlet opens at Orchard Road

You can get your fix of the Hong Kong eatery’s famous milk tea and crispy bun with condensed milk at The Heeren.

Need a break from all that shopping at Orchard Road? Now you can nip in to the newest Tsui Wah outlet at The Heeren to enjoy some of its famous milk tea and other signature dishes.

The popular Hong Kong eatery’s second outlet in Singapore occupies a total of 4,800 sq ft and can seat 192 people with both indoor and alfresco dining areas.

The first branch at Clarke Quay seats about 140 people and was opened in Jun 2018.

Other signature favourites include the savoury French toast bites served with vanilla ice cream and the Curry Series dishes.

Tsui Wah was founded in Hong Kong in 1967 and now has around 70 outlets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tsui Wah Singapore is a franchise by Vista F&B Services, a joint venture between Tsui Wah Holdings and Jumbo Group.

According to Jumbo's group CEO and executive director, Ang Kiam Meng, “The second outlet’s strategic location along Orchard Road will enable shoppers, tourists and locals alike to partake in the Cha Chaan Teng experience right in the heart of Singapore’s shopping belt.”



Tsui Wah Singapore is located at 260 Orchard Road, #02-02 The Heeren, Singapore 238855. Opening hours are 10.30am to 10.30pm daily.