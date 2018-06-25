TWG Tea opens two tea salons and boutiques in London

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Singapore luxury tea brand TWG Tea has branched into the land that takes its tea very seriously - London. Two tea salons and boutiques have debuted at Knightsbridge and Leicester Square, with the openings marking TWG's 10th anniversary and its European foray.



Both locations' designs draw on Asian and European concepts, and are created by TWG Tea president and co-founder Taha Bouqdib. The two-storey 1920s Communications House in Leicester Square, for one, has been transformed into a retail boutique with a patisserie counter and a 120-seat tea salon.



The 653-sqm space is flanked by 11m columns lined with tea tins and displays of gifts, packaged teas, tea accessories and tea-infused delicacies. Antique Chinese screens adorned with Chinoiserie motifs embellish the balustrade of the stairway that leads guests to a 120-seat tea salon.



The 11m-tall columns in the Leicester Square tea salon and boutique. (Photo: TWG Tea)

The ground floor is also home to the world’s first TWG Tea Museum, featuring vintage artefacts and antique tea wares from all over the world, including over 50 Imperial Russian samovars, hundreds of enamel teapots, tea caddies, silver tea accoutrements, porcelain tea ware and accessories.



Meanwhile, the Knightsbridge location has a retail boutique with a patisserie counter and a 40-seater tea salon. The luxurious 416-sqm emporium resides in a three-storey, 18th-century terrace house that consists of a retail boutique and patisserie counter. The 40-seat tea salon is spread out over the ground and first floors, and includes a tea bar where one can sip a soothing cuppa while bathed in the warm, natural lighting from the skylight.



The new outlet at Knightsbridge. (Photo: TWG Tea)

Together, both TWG Tea locations offer more than 800 varieties of exclusive tea blends, as well as tea accessories and tea-infused delicacies.



More reason to partake in the traditionally English activity otherwise known as afternoon tea when in London.